DANIEL WILLIAM FISHER July 5, 1941 - March 27, 2020 On the morning of March 27, 2020, our beloved Daniel passed away at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia. He valiantly endured health issues for the past couple of years, defying the odds until it was time for him to leave us. He was 78 years young. Dan was born in Sarnia, Ontario on July 5, 1941, attended school in Port Credit, Ontario, and resided in Toronto for many years. His entrepreneurial endeavours began at a young age and entailed caddying, furniture sales, constructing homes in Bramalea, ON, founder of a TSX listed oil and gas company and other energy industry projects, owner/operator of a Ford dealership in Vernon, B.C., a senior executive for Jim Pattison (auto division - Vancouver), and for many years involved in real estate development and construction, completing several projects in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario. Over the course of his lifetime, Dan married three times, became a father to four children, a stepfather, grandfather of three and a great grandfather and also acquired the skills and talent as a billiards player, farrier, skeet shooter, skier, runner, squash and tennis player, pilot, boater and golfer. Dan's many adventures kept him on the move (literally) pursuing various business ventures which led to living in several different locations in Ontario, B.C., Alberta, United States and the Bahamas, eventually finding his "happy place" in Victoria, B.C. Besides his passion for business, Dan loved playing golf and had scored 3 hole-in-ones. He was proud to have been a member of the National Golf Club of Canada, St. George's Golf & Country Club, Marine Drive Golf Club, and his favourite, Victoria Golf Club. Dan also loved spending time with family and friends and his profound fondness for animals (horses, dogs) and nature gave an insight to a gentleness within. Possessing a curiosity for knowledge that kept him well informed on business and politics, he also took delight in many other interests - travel, music, sports fan (Canucks, football), horse-racing, luxury cars, burnt martinis, good scotch, good food and fine wine. "Dapper Dan" had a classic sense of style, was always well-dressed and accessorized with his twinkling blue eyes and smile. He was known for his sharp intellect, business savvy, candor, and creativity; a visionary and mentor. Never one to miss out on offering assistance, advice or an opinion to anyone, you could also count on a "Dan-ism" to provide a chuckle. Dan will be remembered as an extraordinary person who touched many people's lives with his charm, sense of humour and young-at-heart spirit. He lived a full and interesting life and his sheer will to live, well beyond his prognosis, was an inspiration. Dan was a loving husband and father and will be sorely missed. Fondly remembered as "Danny Boy", he leaves behind his devoted wife of 26 years, Patti; daughter, Kelly (Jack) Provencher, sons, Dean (Cathy) and Ben and stepdaughter, Kayli; grandchildren, Codi, Brett, and Brittany; great grandchild, J.J.; brothers, Bob (Carol) Fisher, Bill (Carol) Baxter, Scott (Karen) Baxter (since passed), sister, Marianne Baxter, and many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Isobel Angeline Paisley (Fisher, Baxter); stepfather, Bob Baxter; son, Matthew; brothers, Rick Baxter and Gord Baxter, and favourite pet, Rosie. Sincere thanks are sent to Drs. F. Muller, I. Zandieh, R. Weir, J.P. McGhie, BCCA staff, Saanich Peninsula Community Nursing Unit, Oak Bay Gordon Head Community Nursing Unit, and the doctors, nurses, and staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital. A celebration of Dan's life will be planned for a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020