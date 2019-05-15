|
DAPHNE MARGARET EWING Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, at North York General Hospital on May 13, 2019 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband, Brian; and her daughter, Linda. She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Raymond; her grandchildren, Lee-Anne (Marcus), Janelle, Bryce and Dylan; her great-grandchildren, Abigail and Emma; and by her many friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street, south of Steeles at Goulding) on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Society or Hill House Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca R.S. Kane 416-221-1159
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 15 to May 19, 2019