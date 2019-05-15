You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DAPHNE MARGARET EWING Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, at North York General Hospital on May 13, 2019 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband, Brian; and her daughter, Linda. She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Raymond; her grandchildren, Lee-Anne (Marcus), Janelle, Bryce and Dylan; her great-grandchildren, Abigail and Emma; and by her many friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street, south of Steeles at Goulding) on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Society or Hill House Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca R.S. Kane 416-221-1159
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 15 to May 19, 2019
