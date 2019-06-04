|
DARCY TURNER DINGLE Peacefully, in his 82nd year, Darcy Turner Dingle of Huntsville, Ontario died of cancer at Algonquin Grace Hospice on May 30, 2019. Born in Toronto to Darcy and Isabel (Turner) Dingle in 1938, retired faculty of UTS and alumnus of U of T Engineering and Harvard Divinity. Survived and beloved of wife Carol Rhodes (Reynolds), daughter Trish (Wendell; Peter, Corbin, Ellie), stepson Jim (Rhodes; Renée, Ashley), brother James (Dingle; Allison, Sarah, Monica, Kathryn), and predeceased by daughter Eleanor Rae Dingle. Celebration of Life to be at Billingsley Funeral Home in Huntsville on Saturday, September 7th, 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we invite donations in his name to Algonquin Grace Hospice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 4 to June 8, 2019