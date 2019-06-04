You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
View Map
Darcy Turner DINGLE

Darcy Turner DINGLE Obituary
DARCY TURNER DINGLE Peacefully, in his 82nd year, Darcy Turner Dingle of Huntsville, Ontario died of cancer at Algonquin Grace Hospice on May 30, 2019. Born in Toronto to Darcy and Isabel (Turner) Dingle in 1938, retired faculty of UTS and alumnus of U of T Engineering and Harvard Divinity. Survived and beloved of wife Carol Rhodes (Reynolds), daughter Trish (Wendell; Peter, Corbin, Ellie), stepson Jim (Rhodes; Renée, Ashley), brother James (Dingle; Allison, Sarah, Monica, Kathryn), and predeceased by daughter Eleanor Rae Dingle. Celebration of Life to be at Billingsley Funeral Home in Huntsville on Saturday, September 7th, 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we invite donations in his name to Algonquin Grace Hospice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 4 to June 8, 2019
