DARRYL KAZUO NAKAMOTO In his 64th year, Darryl completed his life's journey on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, leaving behind his loving wife, Sue Ann (Elite), his sister, Lynda (Nakamoto) and her partner Edgar (Wilson), many friends, colleagues and family, and his two basset hounds Henrietta Grace and Merton T. Darryl was a true Renaissance man who loved art, music, superheroes, books and sports. His memory for trivia was astounding. His Cheshire cat smile will be remembered by all who knew him and his quiet, gentle demeanour will be greatly missed. Special thanks to all our friends and family for their support during Darryl's journey in his time of need. Thanks also to Doctors Knox and Grant and the teams at Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto General Hospital, and Michael Garron Hospital; the Local Initiative Health Care; Senior Helpers; Darryl's many friends and coworkers at The Printing House; The St. Barnabas Choir and Pastoral Caregivers and the 'dog wranglers' Fanny, Floyd, Damien, Indrani, Aidan and Anusha who walked and fed Hetty and Merton. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 30th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, 361 Danforth Avenue, Toronto. In lieu of flowers due to scent sensitivity, donations are asked to be sent to St. Barnabas Anglican Church, St. Stephen-in-the-Fields Anglican Church or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through:www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019