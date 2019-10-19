|
DARYL LEONARD MERLE SHARPJanuary 2, 1936 - October 8, 2019 Jungian analyst, publisher, author was born in Regina, Sask. to parents Emery and Marion Sharp. He had one older brother and the family moved frequently, spending time in each province. He earned a bachelors degree in Mathematics & Physics, and a degree in Journalism, at Carleton University in Ottawa, as well as a Masters degree in Literature & Philosophy from the University of Sussex in Brighton, England. While in England he worked as a teacher and as a writer/editor for London publishers. He convened with both British & ex-pat Canadian friends in the local gathering spot for writers, artists and actors. He also met and married Barbara Latham, his wife of 13 years, with whom he had three children. They lived in London, Devon, Heyshott and Dijon, France, then moved back to Canada to Burlington, Ontario in 1969. He then founded the seminal Playwrights Co-op. Daryl entered training at the C.G. Jung Institute Zürich in 1974, and upon graduating in 1978 he returned to Canada again to begin an analytic practice in Toronto. In 1980, he began his major labour of love: Inner City Books - a publishing house solely dedicated to the work of Jungian psychology. Daryl himself wrote more than 30 titles. He also co-founded the Ontario Association of Jungian Analysts. Daryl met Victoria Cowan with whom he had a fourth child and who also became senior editor at ICB. They spent time at their Manitoulin cottage where Daryl drew inspiration for many scenes and characters in his books. His publishing business flourished while Daryl continued with his successful practice as a Jungian analyst. He was frequently asked to guest lecture for Jungian associations in Toronto, the U.S. and in Europe. Daryl was an adventurous person with a quiet introspective side. He loved music, art and books; enjoyed the opera, jazz clubs and snooker. He travelled the road less travelled and led a life well lived. He will be deeply missed by his children Dave (Sandra), Ben (Deb), Tanya (Noel), Jessy (Robbie); grandchildren Julian, Devon, Dylan and Emily; brother Duane (Myrna); nieces Heidi and Dana; co-parent Victoria (Brian); business partner Scott (Joy); loving companion Liz; many dear friends and the Jungian community all around the world. A celebration of Daryl's life will take place in the coming weeks. Professor Brillig and Arnold will live on...
