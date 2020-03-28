You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
David ALDERMAN


1930 - 2020
David ALDERMAN Obituary
DAVID JOHN ALDERMAN March 3, 1930 - March 20, 2020 On Friday evening March 20, 2020, Dave died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Aileen for 69 years, loving father of Deborah (Terry), Douglas (Mikiko) and Andrew (Christine). Proud grandfather of Jessica (Jason), Alanna (Paul), Laura, Nicholas, Julia, Aurora and Melody. Dave enjoyed a long and successful career as a Management Consultant first with PS Ross and Partners in Montreal, then as Partner with Touche Ross International and later Deloitte Touche in Toronto until he retired in 1992. In view of social distancing protocol a private service for immediate family has taken place.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020
