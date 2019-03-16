DAVID ALEXANDER STIRLING October 13, 1988 - March 11, 2019 David Stirling, much loved son of Chris and John Stirling, adored brother of Andrew (Molly Flanagan) and Alison Stirling, and caring uncle to Madeleine and Graham Stirling, accidentally died in Toronto on March 11th, aged 30. David attended Whitney Public School, Royal St. George's College, North Toronto Collegiate Institute, and Bishop's University. As a six-year old, David was enormously proud of having selected from the litter the beloved family dog, Ginger. As a teenager, he was passionate about snowboarding, hockey and skateboarding and continued with the latter sport well into his twenties. In recent years, he pursued his interest in music by learning to play the guitar. David was excited to become an uncle again, and met his 5-day old namesake, Graham David Stirling, for the first time on the day before he died. David's mental illness became evident in his early 20's. With the support of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), his family and friends, David emerged from his dark years to again enjoy life and be a pleasure to live with. He took pride in his job as a courier with A-Way Express, an organization which is run by and employs survivors of mental health challenges. He will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at Rosedale United Church (159 Roxborough Drive, Toronto) at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday March 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CAMH or to A-Way Express. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019