DAVID ANDREW SNIDER March 15, 1969 - September 16, 2020 Beloved husband of Audrey and adored father of Jessica and Daniel, cherished son of Dennis and Susan and lovingly remembered by brothers Michael and Christopher; and nieces and nephews, Madeline, Ryan, Fergus, Laila, Chloe and Maya. David died suddenly and far too early September 16 at the age of 51 in Mogadishu, Somalia after a brief illness while on mission with UNICEF. The eldest of three boys, David was the responsible one, instinctively driven to do right, and to achieve the highest standards in everything, a bar most often set by himself. He played sports, primarily rugby, but it was the stage that inspired him. His career took him around the world with the UNHCR where his job was to protect the people who help and protect refugees. He travelled through global hotspots and witnessed the aftermath of some of the most horrendous humanitarian disasters over the past 25 years; he was in the former Yugoslavia in the mid-'90s, in Tanzania and the Hague while victims of the Rwandan genocide and Yugoslav war testified, in West and East Africa and the Middle East following civil conflicts in Liberia, Somalia, and Syria. Most recently, he became an instructor and spent the past four years in Budapest as the head of security management training before choosing to go back into the field. Colleagues universally admired his dedication, professionalism and the meticulous care and planning he put into everything. Friends will miss his warmth, wry humour and of course, his correcting their grammar. But foremost and forever, David was a husband and father. He and Audrey were married on an uncommonly bright and sunny July day in Limerick, Ireland in 2000 and together the world was their playground. In Jessie and Danny, whom he catered to, tormented and loved immeasurably, he found his everything. We will dearly miss his wicked grin, his acerbic wit, his bottomless well of love for his children. And yes, even that stupid hat. Cremation and a private family celebration of David's life will take place October 13 in Port Hope. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local SPCA or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.



