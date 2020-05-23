|
DAVID ANTHONY PETRASEK Died at home May 12, 2020, in his 59th year, surrounded by his loving family. Since being diagnosed with cancer, David continued to live a full life both professionally and personally. Predeceased by his parents, Sylvia (nee Hamstead) and Jaroslav (Jerry) Petrasek. He is dearly missed by his wife Anne- Christine Bloch, his daughter Anne-Lise, and son Michael. Deeply mourned by siblings Annemarie (Ron), Irene (Mark), Peter (Anne-Marie), Stephen (Gayle), Raymond (Kristine) and Michael. David will be missed at extended family gatherings by nephews, nieces, and many cousins in Canada and Czechia. Colleagues, friends, and students will remember David as a passionate defender of human rights, and well- regarded associate professor in the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa. David had an ability to gather opposing views in order to form consensus on human rights issues. He was an esteemed contributor to dialogue and policy in his work with Amnesty International, International Council on Human Rights Policy, United Nations High Commission on Human Rights, Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, and Open Global Rights, among others. David's family will remember him as a storyteller and how he enjoyed cooking for a crowd, camping, kayaking, and carefully restoring his cedar strip canoe. He was a man of many talents, and a mentor and role model for nieces and nephews. In memory of David, donations can be made to Amnesty International at amnesty.ca (1-800 - 266 3789).
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020