David Arthur LESLIE Obituary
DAVID ARTHUR LESLIE (1943-2019) It is with great sadness that the family of David Leslie announce his passing at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Monday, September 16, 2019, surrounded by family. David has been reunited with the love of his life, Susan Marie Leslie (née Ward). Loving father of Daniel and Janey, and Roger and Carolyn. Adored grandfather of Alexandra, Victoria, Ava, and Olivia. Loving brother of Margaret Falkenhagen (Dale) and Roger A. Leslie. He is remembered fondly by his many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Most recently, he will be remembered for his unlikely, but deeply special relationship with the family canine, Fletcher D. Leslie. David is predeceased by his mother Donalda Leslie, his father Francis ("Frank") Leslie, and baby daughter Jennifer. Born in Ironwood, Michigan, David was very proud of his long career starting with Clarkson Gordon and culminating as Chairman and CEO of Ernst & Young LLP in Canada. Known for supporting many of the communities he lived in, he was particularly very proud of his time and involvement with the Board of Directors of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre where he served as Chairman from 2007 -2014. David's family is deeply grateful to the nurses, doctors, and the rest of the Sunnybrook team for the exceptional care he has received over the past number of weeks. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Sunday, September 22nd from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto on Monday, September 23rd at 10:00 a.m. followed by a reception in the church hall. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Susan Leslie Clinic for Neuroendocrine Tumours at Sunnybrook's Odette Cancer Centre via the Sunnybrook Foundation. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019
