You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David MANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Arthur MANDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Arthur MANDER Obituary
DAVID ARTHUR MANDER It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David on Friday, June 19, 2020, at home at the age of 94. Beloved husband of his late wife Elizabeth (Betty) for 64 years. Loving father of the late Stephen (Donna), Brian and Jeffrey (Andrea). Proud grandfather of Jeremy (Catherine), Christopher, Paige and Tessa and great- grandfather of Leo and Emma. Cherished brother of the late Tony (Daphnie), Peter (Sheila) , Cynthia (the late Paul) and Walla (Gloria). David will be deeply missed by his nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the near future. May He Rest in Peace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -