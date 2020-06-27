|
|
DAVID ARTHUR MANDER It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David on Friday, June 19, 2020, at home at the age of 94. Beloved husband of his late wife Elizabeth (Betty) for 64 years. Loving father of the late Stephen (Donna), Brian and Jeffrey (Andrea). Proud grandfather of Jeremy (Catherine), Christopher, Paige and Tessa and great- grandfather of Leo and Emma. Cherished brother of the late Tony (Daphnie), Peter (Sheila) , Cynthia (the late Paul) and Walla (Gloria). David will be deeply missed by his nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the near future. May He Rest in Peace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020