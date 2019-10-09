You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
David Atsushi NAGATA


1931 - 2019
David Atsushi NAGATA Obituary
DAVID ATSUSHI NAGATA July 16, 1931 - October 5, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Survived by his brother Michael; sisters, Elizabeth, Ruth Cezar; his wonderful nieces, Christine and Diana; nephews, Hiroshi, Richard and Seiji; dear grandnieces Katrina and Zoe; and grandnephews; Alexander, Nicholas and Raiden. Worked for the Japanese Consulate in Toronto. David always saw the best in people. At David's request, a private family service and cremation will be held. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
