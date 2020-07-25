|
DAVID AUSTIN PELTON, M.D., F.R.C.P.C. It is with deep sadness that the family of Dr. David Pelton announce his passing, in his 92nd year, on July 15, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Molly Young (Doran) Pelton. Also predeceased by his sister and her husband, Pauline and Dr. Stanley Lang; as well as by Molly's brother and wife, Dr. Terry and Barbara Doran. Loved and admired by his devoted children, Janice, Martha, Mark, and Paul, and their spouses, Nick, Rob, Marlene and Kristen. Adored by his grandchildren, Adrienne (Richard), Tara (Eddie), and Megan Campbell; Erin (Matt), Mackenzie (Jamie), and Haley Pelton; Michael and Paige Pelton and Kennedy Gleason. Missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Born to Dr. Harry Austin and Mary (Fife) Pelton on September 25, 1928,in the east end of Toronto, David attended Riverdale Collegiate Institute, and the University of Toronto, Faculty of Medicine. Boyhood summers were spent at his father's family farm near Merrickville and his mother's family farm near Peterborough, military cadets during the war, his parent's Presqu'ile Point cottage. David graduated from medicine in 1954 and married Molly on 19 June 1954. David joined Dr. Stanley Lang in General Practice in Brockville, before returning to Toronto to specialize in Anaesthesia at St. Michael's Hospital. Awarded the McLaughlin Travelling Fellow in Anaesthesia in 1960-61, David took the family to London, England, where he worked at the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children. In Toronto, David began a distinguished career at SickKids, becoming a highly regarded expert in his field of Paediatric Anaesthesia. As part of the Anaesthesia Department of HSC, as well as an Associate Professor at U. of T. Medical School, David innovated enhanced paediatric anaesthetic procedures for care, which were subsequently published and presented. In the early 1970s, David was an expert witness in a coroner's inquest, leading him to play an instrumental role with the Canadian Standards Association to develop international standards for medical gas delivery systems. David and Molly travelled extensively for meetings around the world, while he represented the Canadian Anaesthetist's Society and was chair of the International Standards Organization, Medical Gas Technical Committee. In recognition of David's dedication to public safety, he was awarded the 1996 C.S.A.'s most prestigious John Jenkins Award. Away from work, David dedicated his time to Bayview United Church, skiing at Caledon Ski Club, travelling with family and friends, cottaging at Presqu'ile Point, building and enjoying his own family cottage on Twelve Mile Bay off Georgian Bay, and later, restoring the century farm, Fifeshire, near Cobourg. Upon retirement, David volunteered his time to organizations such as, "Living and Learning," "Out of the Cold," and "Meals on Wheels." He was an avid bridge player and loved golf. He was also interested in history, music, nature and the bonds that bring people together. David approached life with devotion, integrity, intelligence and an unwavering sense of justice. We will miss his deep love and guidance every day. The family appreciates the excellent care David received from healthcare professionals at Sunnybrook Hospital, Quinte Healthcare hospitals, Amica Bayview Village and Seasons Trenton. There will be a private family service and committal at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Donations in David's name to the Georgian Bay Land Trust (gblt.org) or the SickKids Foundation (sickkidsfoundation.com) would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020