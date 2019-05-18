Resources More Obituaries for David ORAM Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Bruce ORAM

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers DAVID BRUCE ORAM With great sadness, we announce the passing of David Bruce Oram of Belfountain Ontario on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville. He slipped away peacefully surrounded by his family, after a lengthy struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He had many passions in life, including skiing, sailing, cycling, collecting Canadian art and antiques, but most of all, he loved spending quality time with his family. David will be greatly missed by Eva Nell Boggan, his wife of 64 years; his children, Ferol Castle (Paul Stevenson), Kelly MacKenzie (Bruce), Jay Oram (Shelley), Chris Oram (Heidi Krajicek); and his grandchildren, Lucas MacKenzie (Nicole), Kathleen MacKenzie (Rishi Magapu), Michael MacKenzie (Kathryn Bowles), David Castle (Emma Dalziel), Ryan Oram (Savannah Huyer) and Brett Oram. Born in Hamilton, Ontario in 1930 to Charles Thomas Oram (who died tragically in an accident in 1935) and Kathleen Mary Bird, who raised him as a single mother with the help of her parents and in-laws. David moved to Burlington in 1937, where he attended school. He played on the Ontario high school championship football team in 1947-48, and played the drums in various local bands. In 1950, he left for the University of Mississippi to study Business Administration. At Ole Miss, he was drummer for the jazz band "The Rebelaires" and met Eva Nell, who also attended Ole Miss. After graduation, David and Eva Nell married in 1954 and settled in Toronto, where David worked at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The family moved to Montreal and Vancouver, before returning to the Toronto area in 1965. David left the bank to pursue a career in commercial real estate, working as a broker for Gibson Willoughby, then as Vice President of Walker & Associates. David loved skiing with his family at Caledon Ski Club, where he served for years as a director and helped found the racing program, and at Fernie, British Columbia. He sailed on Lake Ontario out of the RCYC and on Georgian Bay. He completed several marathons and was a torch bearer for the Montreal Olympics in 1976. The family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped look after him in the past year, but most of all the caring staff at Headwaters Health Care Centre. A private service was held on May 13, with burial at Belfountain Cemetery, Belfountain, Ontario. A celebration of life will take place at Caledon Ski Club July 20, 2019. Donations may be made in David's name to Headwaters Health Care Centre or Parkinson Canada. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries