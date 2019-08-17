You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
St. George's-on-the-Hill,
Dundas Street West at Royal York Road
Toronto, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for David VALDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Christopher N. VALDO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Christopher N. VALDO Obituary
DAVID CHRISTOPHER N. VALDO Sadly, we had to let a very brave soul leave us after a four month valiant struggle at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, on July 18, 2019. David, the loving son of Anne and Terry (d. 2001), awesome brother of Kristin and brother-in-law of Kelly and proud uncle of Madison Schulkowsky. A Celebration of David's life will be held in Toronto on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. George's-on-the-Hill, Dundas Street West at Royal York Road, Toronto at 12:30 p.m. All those who were blessed to know David are encouraged to join us. David made many friends at St. George's, Addus and Dramaways during his short life. A donation in David's memory to one of these organizations would be appreciated by his family, instead of flowers. Dear David, the "nightmare" is over. Love you forever. Peace be with you always.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.