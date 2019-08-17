|
DAVID CHRISTOPHER N. VALDO Sadly, we had to let a very brave soul leave us after a four month valiant struggle at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, on July 18, 2019. David, the loving son of Anne and Terry (d. 2001), awesome brother of Kristin and brother-in-law of Kelly and proud uncle of Madison Schulkowsky. A Celebration of David's life will be held in Toronto on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. George's-on-the-Hill, Dundas Street West at Royal York Road, Toronto at 12:30 p.m. All those who were blessed to know David are encouraged to join us. David made many friends at St. George's, Addus and Dramaways during his short life. A donation in David's memory to one of these organizations would be appreciated by his family, instead of flowers. Dear David, the "nightmare" is over. Love you forever. Peace be with you always.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019