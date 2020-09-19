You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
David Christopher WEBSTER
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID CHRISTOPHER WEBSTER September 28, 1953 - September 2, 2020 Died peacefully after a brief illness at North Shore Hospice in North Vancouver. Predeceased by his father George Boyd Webster and mother Eleanor Webster (Gentles) of Toronto. David will be dearly missed by his sister Carol Webster Simmerling and her husband Karl; his brother George and wife Catherine; and his wonderfully supportive nephews, Christian, Boyd, Julian and niece Georgia. David leaves behind as well, his two dear cousins, Diane Osiowy and Tom Gentles. David came into this world with significant challenges which he met with determination, dignity, courage, even humour, while creating a remarkably unique identity for himself. David loved chess, all things Scottish, and most of all, his roses. He was a devout Catholic and served as an usher first at St. Bonaventure in Don Mills, Ontario and latterly at St. Anthony's Parish in West Vancouver. David made friends everywhere, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, at the Park Royal Chess Club, and on the West Vancouver bus where he was a frequent traveler. David will be remembered by all as a loving, kind and gentle soul. A celebration Mass for David will be held at St. Anthony's Parish Church on Friday, September 25th at 11:00 a.m. The Webster and Simmerling families would like to thank David's long term caregiver Liza, Dr. Sarah Lamarche at BCCA and the caring staff at North Shore Hospice for their kindness to David and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Shore Hospice, North Vancouver, would be most appreciated. "Nae man can tether time or tide" Robert Burns "Tam o Shanter" Online condolences may be made at www.mckenziefuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Parish Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved