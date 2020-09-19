DAVID CHRISTOPHER WEBSTER September 28, 1953 - September 2, 2020 Died peacefully after a brief illness at North Shore Hospice in North Vancouver. Predeceased by his father George Boyd Webster and mother Eleanor Webster (Gentles) of Toronto. David will be dearly missed by his sister Carol Webster Simmerling and her husband Karl; his brother George and wife Catherine; and his wonderfully supportive nephews, Christian, Boyd, Julian and niece Georgia. David leaves behind as well, his two dear cousins, Diane Osiowy and Tom Gentles. David came into this world with significant challenges which he met with determination, dignity, courage, even humour, while creating a remarkably unique identity for himself. David loved chess, all things Scottish, and most of all, his roses. He was a devout Catholic and served as an usher first at St. Bonaventure in Don Mills, Ontario and latterly at St. Anthony's Parish in West Vancouver. David made friends everywhere, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, at the Park Royal Chess Club, and on the West Vancouver bus where he was a frequent traveler. David will be remembered by all as a loving, kind and gentle soul. A celebration Mass for David will be held at St. Anthony's Parish Church on Friday, September 25th at 11:00 a.m. The Webster and Simmerling families would like to thank David's long term caregiver Liza, Dr. Sarah Lamarche at BCCA and the caring staff at North Shore Hospice for their kindness to David and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Shore Hospice, North Vancouver, would be most appreciated. "Nae man can tether time or tide" Robert Burns "Tam o Shanter" Online condolences may be made at www.mckenziefuneralservices.com