DAVID "Dave" "Papa" CLARKE ROSS, LLB. October 18, 1924 - July 29, 2020 Dave passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 29th with his sons by his side just 3 months shy of his 96th birthday. Predeceased by the 'Love of his Life" Helen Anderson Sinclair who passed away in March 2001. Dave is survived by his two adoring sons, Donald (Laura McGregor) and Stuart. Beloved Papa will forever be remembered by his loving grandchildren Emily, Sarah, Jamie and Caroline Ross. Dave was a truly beloved uncle as well as a father figure to the Wolfraim and MacGregor families. We know how much he and Helen meant to all of you. Born in Toronto to Douglas Gooderham Ross and Mary Christie Ross nee Clarke, Dave was the last surviving of their 6 children. He will be greatly missed by his 11 adoring nieces and nephews and their families. Dave was a graduate of Upper Canada College and the University of Toronto. Following graduation from UCC Dave joined the RCAF. He joined wanting to be a pilot but there was no longer a need for pilots, so he trained in other pursuits. He spent time training in several locations across Canada only to have the war end before he could leave his mark in Europe….as a bomb aimer. Following the end of the war Dave graduated from Osgoode Hall Law school. His brief stint in criminal defense work set him on a path in Municipal Law. After several years with The City of Toronto then Metro he moved on to act as lead council for the Metro Toronto School Board for many years before it became the TDSB. Even before retirement Dave and Helen enjoyed summers endlessly renovating and often entertaining at their beautiful cottage on Lake Simcoe. They also enjoyed winters in Thornbury, downhill skiing at Blue Mountain and cross country in Kolapore. He enjoyed winter too much to venture south for long, however he and mom enjoyed periodic trips to warmer climates. Dad was a true renaissance man actively engaged in a broad range of activities including skiing, tennis, sailing, squash, golf, fishing, hunting and flying. Dave pushed himself in everything he attempted. Dave even competed in the Pre-Olympic sailing trials at Cork in Kingston prior to the 76 Olympics. He earned a new respect for the FINN sailors of the day. Dave was a lifelong skier and an active member of the Toronto Ski Club from the early days at Summit to the majestic peaks of Blue Mountain. He enjoyed numerous Heli ski trips with CMH, annual ski trips across North America as well as throughout Europe. He never stopped seeking adventure culminating in back to back skydiving jumps at the spry age of 84. A life member of the University Club of Toronto he found it difficult to find worthy singles opponents in his late 60's. As such we gave him a one-year trial membership to the venerable Toronto Racquet Club for his 70th birthday. Thus, began a second career of 20+ years playing doubles squash. Dave was an ACTIVE member of the TRC for over 25 years. One squash highlight of note was besting Sharif Khan and his partner in a friendly doubles match well into his 80's. Dave will forever be remembered by his many close friends including those from the old neighborhood, The Group Committee, The 58th Cubs & Scouts Group, Davisville Tennis Club, Scottish Country Dancing, Toronto Ski Club and the Lee Farm Tennis Association. Dave will be especially missed by his longtime friends in the 'Ski Gang' and latterly at the Toronto Racquet Club. He possessed a wry sense of humour, a love of blended and sometimes even single malt scotch. He relished in spending time with his family and friends, especially at his cottage on Lake Simcoe. He will be greatly missed but forever in our thoughts. We will celebrate Dave's life at a future date. In the meantime, condolences and memories may be shared online at etouch.ca. If you would like to be updated on the details of Dave's Celebration of Life, please include your email address with your thoughts. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020