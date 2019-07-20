Services Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM All Saints Anglican Church Westboro , ON View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM All Saints Anglican Church Westboro , ON View Map Resources More Obituaries for David DAVIDSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David DAVIDSON

1932 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email DAVID DAVIDSON June 19, 1932 - July 14, 2019 David loved his family, dogs, and all things to do with words in English, French, Greek and Latin. He enjoyed long walks by the Ottawa River, loved books and music and kept up on the latest CBC radio news. Born in Ottawa to Kathleen and David Davidson, he graduated from Glebe Collegiate. In 1953 he graduated from Bishop's University, where he was editor of the university newspaper. He was principal at Petawawa Public School before going on to teach at Crescent School in Toronto, Appleby College in Oakville, and King's College in Windsor N.S, where he was senior Latin master. Always keenly interested in news and politics, he switched to journalism, reporting and editing at the Orillia Packet and Times, the Peterborough Examiner, and The Canadian Press national news agency, where he worked in Halifax, Toronto, and New York City before going to the Ottawa bureau in 1966. During his time there, he became CP's Parliamentary Editor, was a director and secretary of the Parliamentary Press Gallery and president of the National Press Club. In 1970 he married fellow CP staffer Susan Becker and they had a daughter, Sarah, in 1974. In 1972 he became director of communications for Robert Stanfield of the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada before joining the federal public service. After a stint as Director of Information for Statistics Canada, he was seconded to the Prime Minister's Office during the last term of Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, and twice to the Privy Council Office. He was executive director of the Canadian Unity Information Office and then director-general of communications for Solicitor General Canada as well as first chairman of the Council of Federal Information Directors. He was an active Anglican from his school days as a chorister at Christ Church Cathedral to his adult work for the parish of St. Matthias and for the Diocese of Ottawa on its executive committee and at synod, as well as twice attending the national church's general synod. He had a long and fulfilling retirement before becoming ill with cancer in 2015, after which he had nothing but admiration for our health system and those who work within it. As well as the wonderful support he received from his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Rob Labelle, he and Susan especially appreciated the care given to him by Dr. Timothy Asmis at the Irving Greenberg Cancer Centre, Dr. Paul Fluit of the Meadowlands Family Health Center, caregiver Rachel Cormier and nurse Geoff Blampied of Bayshore Home Health, and care-givers from At-Home Hospice, as well as before that, Dr. Louis Weatherhead, Dr. Peter Konzuk, Dr. Kathleen Davis and Dr. David Halliday. He leaves Susan, Sarah and Rob and extended family. David was predeceased by his sister Diane (Ian Turnbull) of London. A Funeral Service will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Westboro on Monday, July 22th at 2 p.m., with visitation at the church from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Private interment to follow immediately. No flowers please, but memorial donations may be made to All Saints Westboro Memorial Fund. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries