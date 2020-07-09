|
DAVID DIMEIt is with great sadness that we share the passing of David Dime on July 6, 2020. He will be missed by his family: his wife, and the love of his life, Elisa Nuyten, and their children, Julian, Sophia, and Camille Dime; by his younger brothers, Larry (Susan) and Charles (Persia) Dime, and their families; and by his beloved dog, Guy. David obtained a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the University of Toronto. His love of chemistry and his belief that innovative science could change the world were foundational to his person. After completing his postdoctoral fellowship at the Ohio State University, David worked as a laboratory chemist at Sandoz Pharmaceuticals in Switzerland. He spent his weekends skiing and playing tennis. In Toronto, David was an active member of the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club, where he might be found, when not on court, poolside with the latest chemistry journals and newsletters. He was also a great lover of music, and his day was not complete until he'd been able to practice guitar. He founded Toronto Research Chemicals (TRC) soon after returning to Toronto, when a research chemist and friend during a chance meeting asked him to make a compound that wasn't commercially available. David realized that there was a significant market to supply researchers with unique organic compounds. TRC began operating in 1983 out of a small lab at the University of Toronto with three staff members. Today, TRC is one of the most successful manufacturing companies in the world of research chemicals, employing over four hundred people and exporting more than 60,000 products to 145 countries. David was an exceptionally devoted person to all those who surrounded him, a sensitive person, a listener. He will be sorely missed by all those whose lives he touched, and the family would like to thank all those who have and continue to reach out with their memories of David. Concurrent with his relationship with the University of Toronto and with his belief in education in the research sciences, donations can be made in David's honour to the David Dime and Elisa Nuyten Catalyst Award in Molecular Genetics at the University of Toronto, which he helped establish to support innovative, exploratory research projects that were not obvious candidates for government funding (www.bit.ly/david-dime-donations). Due to restrictions, David will be buried in a private funeral service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. We expect to host a celebration of life once it is possible.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 9 to July 13, 2020