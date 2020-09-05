DAVID DUNLOP It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of David Dunlop after a long battle and decline with Alzheimer's. David died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the H.J. McFarland Memorial Home, Picton, in his 82nd year. David was a most loving and caring husband of Diane Covington who felt blessed to be his wife. He was a much loved father to Jonathan and Nicky (Anthony) and a proud, fun loving Gramps to James, Katelyn, Lily, Olivia and Charlotte. Fondly remembered by Alex. David was born in England in May 1939 to a distinguished military family. His father, a Major General in the British Army, was soon to be a senior officer in Singapore when the city state fell victim to the Japanese invasion. David showed early promise as an athlete. He attended Winchester College, then and now one of the leading independent schools in England, where he played on the first cricket team. Cricket was a lifelong passion. Aspiring to see something of the world, David came to Canada in the fall of 1957 to study at McGill University and felt so liberated by the joys of Montreal and the relative breeziness of Canadian society that he decided to stay. He became a Canadian citizen as soon as it was possible for him to do so. On graduation, he plunged into the world of Canadian business. He worked for some years at Proctor and Gamble but became disillusioned when asked to coat an extracted tooth with P&G toothpaste and measure how long it took the coated tooth to dissolve in a glass of Coca Cola. He felt called to greater challenges. He joined National Trust where he held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility from 1979 to 1985 in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, eventually becoming Vice-President in Toronto and then Senior Vice President Trust and Estates. He especially loved his time in Vancouver with its English-style climate and sporting opportunities, and many friends. In 1985, he joined Royal Trust in Toronto as Senior Vice President, Corporate Financial Services. During this period David settled his family in York Mills Valley. He was a friendly and popular figure. With skills learned on the playing fields of Winchester College he regularly won the York Mills Valley Fair's annual long distance egg throwing contest. His children, Jonathan and Nicky, helped keep him humble. He became, and remained, a very active member of the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club. Royal Trust was acquired by the Royal Bank of Canada in 1993, and David was appointed the bank's Senior Vice President, Global Securities Services. By the time David retired, the Bank's custody department had become the 11th largest such group in the world. Under his leadership custody assets had grown from $30 billion in 1986 to over $1 trillion in 2001. For many years David was also a Director of the industry organization, Canadian Depository for Securities, eventually becoming Vice-President. Prior to his retirement he was also Vice Chairman of the Canadian Markets Association. In December 2001, at a black-tie dinner in London, England, he was presented with a lifetime achievement award for his exemplary services to the global custody industry. A private family burial will take place at Glenwood Cemetery, Picton. Online donations and condolences at www.ainsworthfuneralhome.com
.