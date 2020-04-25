|
DR. DAVID E. MOORS April 2, 1928 - April 22, 2020 Died peacefully in his 93th year, at home with his children at his side. Dearly beloved husband of Joan Moors (predeceased in 2017), devoted and loving father to his six children, Jean-anne, Mark (Fara), Gord, Rod (Joy), James (Tina), Kara (John); caring grandfather to Danielle, Autumn, Kate, Kent, Richard, Laura and Ava. And he revered his sisters, Rena, Ruth and Joan. David Emerson Moors was born in Carleton Place, Ontario to Reverend Archibald Moors and Eva Elizabeth Hutchcroft on April 2, 1928. His early years were spent in many small communities throughout Eastern Ontario. He graduated from Queen's University as a medical doctor in 1952 and completed a one-year internship at Regina General Hospital in 1953. In Regina, on a blind date, he met Joan deWitt, a vivacious beautiful woman and they married on September 26, 1953. In early 1960, after 5 years of general practice in the small prairie town of Bengough, Saskatchewan, David and Joan, now with three young children, moved to Montreal. David completed his specialist residency in Urology at the Royal Victoria Hospital in 1963. Subsequently, two years of practice in Vancouver preceded his final decision to practice in Ottawa in 1966. And 3 more children completed the Moors family, born in Montreal, Vancouver and Ottawa. David established a very successful practice as a urological surgeon and was highly respected in the greater medical community. He learned and introduced innovative methods and procedures to the practice of Urology in Ottawa and served as President of the Canadian Urological Association from 1990-91. With the University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine, he trained and mentored students in Urology at the Ottawa Civic Hospital. Above all, David was committed to his wife and children. He and Joan encouraged their children's participation in team sports and there were family ski trips, canoeing adventures, water skiing on the lakes of Eastern Ontario. Each of the Moors children chose a different career path and David was quietly proud of their professional and business accomplishments. Joan and Dave enjoyed their vacations in the sun and golfing with their many friends. David (often to the dismay of his golf companions) developed an encyclopedic knowledge of every golf course and golf shot he played. But the anticipated comfortable years following David's retirement in 1996 were often marred by Joan's chronic health concerns due to the aftereffects of Guillain-Barré syndrome. David was dedicated to her care and well-being at all times. After Joan's death in June 2017, David took a long-awaited trip to the Battlefields of World War I & II with his children, the first family vacation in over 40 years. He travelled to the West Coast to visit his grandchildren and in early May 2019 celebrated his son Gord's 60th birthday with him in Calgary. The sudden and tragic death of Gord on May 18, 2019, just after this visit, was a shattering blow. Upon returning to Ottawa after a family Christmas to remember Gord in Canmore, David's strength declined to an alarming degree. Diagnosed with ALS in early March 2020, this fatal disease quickly took his life and left his family heartbroken and bereft. David is remembered as a generous, witty and honourable man, husband, and father. He was highly respected by his friends and colleagues; his love for his family was paramount. He is deeply loved and mourned. A Memorial will be held when appropriate. In memory of David, donations to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation are appreciated. Tributes, condolences and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020