DAVID EDWARD BLAKE August 1939 - February 2020 David was born in Montreal the eldest son of Edward Ironside Blake and Elizabeth Mona Blake (nee Bowie). The family moved to Toronto in 1946. David was a Grade XIII Honour graduate of R.H. King Collegiate 1959, a graduate Toronto Teacher's College 1961, and a graduate of Ontario College of Art 1965 with a Medal for Proficiency in Painting. He earned a Bachelor of Arts at Sir George William University 1970. David's father initiated his love of the water at family cottages on Rice Lake. David enjoyed working with young people and led canoe trips for the YMCA on the French River. His love of the outdoors was often featured in his local landscapes of his favorite Killarney Park. He enjoyed cross country skiing on his own hand cleared trails. Also a devotee of classical music and well read, always enjoying his Sunday New York Times. He first taught art at Sheridan College in Oakville and then moved to Sudbury to teach the first art courses offered at Cambrian College. Retiring from teaching, he established Cantelope Studios and David E Blake Studios Ltd. near Whitefish. Survived by his sister Gloria of Cobourg, his brother Edward and wife Christine of Collingwood, his nephew Michael and partner Lara of Victoria BC and nephew John Scott of Toronto. He will also will be missed by his supportive and caring students, friends and neighbors in Whitefish, Sudbury, E Caledon and Stouffville. David, with a recent history of cardiac symptoms, died suddenly and peacefully in his home in Whitefish ON. We thank the doctors and health staff in Sudbury and Lively who compassionately supported his last days. There will be no service. Family will spread his ashes on his wooded property near the Vermilion River as he wished.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020