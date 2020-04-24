You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Great Hall, Hart House, University of Toronto
David Emmett GARDNER


1928 - 2020
DR. DAVID EMMETT GARDNER May 4, 1928 - February 8, 2020 With the "Stay At Home" firmly in place, I have decided it is in all of our best interests to reschedule the celebration of life for David Gardner to Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. It will still take place at The Great Hall, Hart House, University of Toronto. Please hold the date to come and raise a glass with me and celebrate the remarkable life of my dad.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020
