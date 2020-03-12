You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
David Fiddian BALLARD

David Fiddian BALLARD Obituary
DAVID FIDDIAN BALLARD Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ontario on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the age of 87. David was the beloved husband of Ann (nee Coleman), the proud and loving father of Blair (Maria), and the much missed uncle of Kelly (Charlie) and Mitch Coleman. David was born in Coventry, England and enjoyed a long career working in various aspects of the travel business: Pan American Airlines (Toronto), and Intercontinental Hotels and Orient Express while living in the U.K. A celebration of his life will be held in late March. Arrangements have been entrusted to MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020
