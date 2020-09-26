DAVID FINLEY STEVENSON 1935 - 2020 David F. Stevenson of Toronto passed away on September 20, 2020. The cause of death was an aortic dissection. He was born on September 28, 1935 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and raised in Lethbridge, Alberta. He was the son of David Stevenson (1892-1979) and Mary Ola Murphy (1896-1975). He was pre-deceased by his sisters Mary Elizabeth Ste venson (1922-1933), Ola Phyllis Henry (1931-2010) and his wife Jane Hinton (1936-2020). He is survived by his three sons, John, Dave (Rehgina) and Blair (Johan na) and their five grandchildren, Owen, Sampo, David, Nolan and Griffin as well as his sisters Shel agh MacRae of Fergus, ON and Carol (David) Duggan of Edmon ton, AB. He asked that the follow ing be included in this notice:"I would like to thank the Creator for a full, varied and truly satisfy ing life, for being born to parents who created a loving, stable and secure family in a country of peace and freedom and at a time when I was not required to go to war; for Jane who has been a marvelous artistic, adventurous, affectionate and loving partner through our 56 years of life to gether and for our three caring and thoughtful sons who we were always so very proud of; for their wives and children; and for an abundance of extraordinary family and friends who have en riched our years. I have been a grand prize winner in the lottery of life."A going-away party for David will be held at a time and place still to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store