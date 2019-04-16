|
|
DAVID FUSS On Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Florida. Beloved husband of Rhonda Thuna. Loving father and father-in-law of Dr. Samantha Fuss Ackerman and Loren Ackerman, and Ashley and Peter Svitz. Devoted Zaida of Ray. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Miriam and Armand Abbou, Theresa and Teddy Glickman, and Rosie and Dr. Earl Schwartz. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue west (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Interment in the Beth Shalom Synagogue section of Mount Sinai Cemetery. Check www.benjamins.ca for funeral details. Shiva at 4 Overdale Road, Toronto.Memorial donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation 1-888-473-4636.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2019