DAVID GLENN July 3, 1933 - July 5, 2019 With great sorrow we announce the passing of David Glenn of Elora, Ontario, at the age of 86. He passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side. David is survived by his loving children Karen and her husband Joshua, Gorden and his wife Corina and Bev and her husband Dan, his two grandchildren, Samantha and Ryan, and many close friends. As an immigrant to Canada from Ireland in the early 1960's, David worked hard to provide for his family and build a good life for his children and by all accounts he succeeded. David enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was most happy when everyone gathered at his home. As he liked to remind us, his door was never locked. Sadly, on the evening of July 5th, we had to say good bye one final time and lock the door to his home. David's immense strength, humour and love of life, family and friends will be greatly missed by all of us and we will love him forever. There are no words to properly thank the staff at the Hearthstone and the SRT MedStaff for their compassion and professional care which was so much appreciated. At David's request, there will be no visitation or service. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ridley Funeral Home, Toronto, 416-259-3705. To send expressions of sympathy please visit RidleyFuneralHome.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 8 to July 12, 2019