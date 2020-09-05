You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
David Godfrey HUMPHRYS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID GODFREY HUMPHRYS September 15, 1928 - September 1, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of David, two weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. Our dearest Dad, Grandpa and friend passed away of natural causes with family by his side. Predeceased by the love of his life, Gayle (Vincent), his brother Richard, and his parents Agnes and Arch. He will be greatly missed by his children Brian (Pam), Sue and John, granddaughters Alexa, Rylee and Mackenzie and his brother and best friend, Bob. Dad was born and raised in Ottawa. He was an outstanding football player at Glebe Collegiate High School. He started his career with Trans Canada Airlines in 1948 in Ottawa and moved to Toronto once he became a pilot. He met Gayle while flying and eventually settled in Port Credit where they raised the family. He retired from Air Canada in 1986 after a 38 year career. Dad was an avid golfer. He was a long time member of both the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club and the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club. At Mississaugua he is fondly remembered running the Junior Program for many years. A career highlight was winning the 1990 Ontario Father and Son Championship at Brantford. He loved to play horseshoes and could not turn down a game of snooker. David and Gayle also spent many years making friends on the duplicate bridge circuit where they both achieved the status of Life Master. As he wished, he was able to spend his final days at his beloved home in Woodridge, overlooking the Ottawa River. David's arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass of your favourite beverage to David's memory. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved