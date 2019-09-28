|
|
DAVID GORDON POZER, BA LLB April 4, 1935 - September 26, 2019 David died of congestive heart failure and COPD at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. Son of the late Philip Gordon and Ethel Pozer (nee O'Brien). Loving husband of Diana Pozer (nee Graham). Proud father, father-in-law, and grandfather of Susan Pozer and Rob Verrier; Mary (nee Pozer) and Paul Smeaton and their children Jack, Mark (deceased), and Kate Smeaton; Philip Pozer and his children, with Nadine, David and Audrey Pozer. Brother of the late Mary Lynch (nee Pozer) and beloved cousin of Susan O'Brien Mactaggart. David's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Great War Memorial Hospital in Perth, Ontario and St. Michael's cardiology and palliative units in Toronto for their exceptional and compassionate care. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2 at St. Basil's Church, 50 St. Joseph Street, Toronto. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11 at Sacred Heart Church, 2911 Westport Road, Godfrey, Ontario. Interment will be at St. Francis Xavier cemetery in Renfrew, Ontario. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019