DAVID GORDON SANFORD David passed away suddenly, hiking on the Bruce Trail, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in Montreal on February 20, 1951 to Philip and Lorna, David is survived by his son Peter, daughter Lindsay, brother John, aunt Dorothy, daughter-in-law Kyla, and grandson Thomas. We miss him dearly. David was fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He found joy in the simplicity of weekends at Balsam Lake, at his job as a Transaction Manager at CBRE, and in the company of those closest to him. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) for a service on Saturday, December 7th at 2:30 p.m., with a celebration of life to follow in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Princess Margaret Hospital. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019
