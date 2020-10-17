You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
David Graburn BAWDEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID GRABURN BAWDEN 1961 - 2020 David Graburn Bawden, the son of Calgary oilman and MP, Peter Bawden, died on October 6, 2020. David was one of three children born to Peter Bawden and a loving mother. He is survived by his mother and sister, (Jenny Bawden of New York), but is sadly predeceased by both his father and beloved brother, John. Dave was a cheerful and friendly child. He grew up skiing with his family in Banff, fishing with his father in Newfoundland and cottaging in Muskoka with his many Ontario cousins. Dave struggled with a learning disability which made it difficult for him to find work which was meaningful to him. He left Calgary and set out on his own path which took him to Florida and later Panama, where he taught scuba diving and enjoyed the pace of life. When his health became precarious, Dave returned to Calgary, hoping to find shelter and safety. He found neither and, to the horror of all who loved him, Dave was killed by a stranger on October 6th. Dave faced difficult times in his life without complaint. He was a simple, gentle soul who wished to live freely and do no harm. For that, and much else, he was truly loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved