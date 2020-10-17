DAVID GRABURN BAWDEN 1961 - 2020 David Graburn Bawden, the son of Calgary oilman and MP, Peter Bawden, died on October 6, 2020. David was one of three children born to Peter Bawden and a loving mother. He is survived by his mother and sister, (Jenny Bawden of New York), but is sadly predeceased by both his father and beloved brother, John. Dave was a cheerful and friendly child. He grew up skiing with his family in Banff, fishing with his father in Newfoundland and cottaging in Muskoka with his many Ontario cousins. Dave struggled with a learning disability which made it difficult for him to find work which was meaningful to him. He left Calgary and set out on his own path which took him to Florida and later Panama, where he taught scuba diving and enjoyed the pace of life. When his health became precarious, Dave returned to Calgary, hoping to find shelter and safety. He found neither and, to the horror of all who loved him, Dave was killed by a stranger on October 6th. Dave faced difficult times in his life without complaint. He was a simple, gentle soul who wished to live freely and do no harm. For that, and much else, he was truly loved.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store