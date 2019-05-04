DAVID HAMILTON FRICKER B.Sc., (McGill), Doc. Law (York U.) Q.C. (Ont.) Died peacefully at the age of ninety-two, in the presence of his beloved wife, June (Hobart), of thirty-seven years on April 24, 2019. Youngest son of the late Reverend Canon Herbert Victor Fricker and Margaret Fricker of Bedford and Montreal P.Q. Brother of his late sister and brother, Kathleen Vaughan of Oakville, Ontario, and Kenneth of St. Petersburg, Florida. Survived by his three devoted children, Cynthia (Greg) Markson of Vernon, B.C., Paul of Vancouver, B.C. and, Christopher (Sue Gardner) of California. After graduating from McGill in chemistry, David was first a research chemist in industry. After an industrial accident, he left that field for law school at Osgood Hall in Toronto, but he always maintained his interest in science. Ultimately, he became a partner in the Toronto law firm of McMillan Binch where he practiced corporate law for many years until he joined MacMillan Bloedel in Vancouver, retiring as a Senior Vice President. June and David lived first in Toronto, then Vancouver Island in North Saanich for many years, and finally they left their lovely ocean property, which he loved, for condo life in the heart of Victoria. He was an ardent music and opera lover with a vast collection of recordings of classical music. His other hobbies were his computer, reading, tennis, skiing at their condo on Mount Washington, but especially photographing wild birds and animals. He was also a long standing member of the Uplands Probus Club. He had a marvelous sense of humour and could always manage to get those around him full of laughter. A memorial service will be held on May 7th, 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, Victoria, BC, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the Victoria Symphony would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019