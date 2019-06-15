DAVID HAROLD DAVIDNER At home on Thursday, June 13, 2019 surrounded by family in London, Ontario. Born in Saskatoon on September 10, 1917. The most significant event in David's long life was his courageous participation as a Flight Lieutenant in the R.C.A.F. in World War II. Saved by a parachute when shot down over Germany in 1942 he was a proud member of the Caterpillar Club. He met his wife Gwen when he was posted to England and they became engaged while he was a prisoner of war. They married on May 16, 1945. Bravely ending dialysis he said 'deciding to die was like a bomber raid. Flying into the night he did not know what would happen. He thought he could manage one more flight.' Predeceased by his wife Gwen Mitzman in 1995. He leaves behind children Cheryl (Rod) McKellar, Gail Davidner and Lesley De Pauw; grandchildren Jessica (Peter) Milhausen, Hugh (Kendl) McKellar and great- grandchildren Jack, Pierce, Clare, Adler and Wynn and many loving nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at Restmount Cemetery, London, Ontario, on Friday, June 14, 2019. Special thanks to Dr. Kortas and the dialysis team as well as the palliative care team. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dialysis Unit at Victoria Hospital through the LHSC Foundation. Logan Funeral Home, London, Ontario, (519) 433-6181, entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.loganfh.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019