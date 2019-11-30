|
|
DAVID HOWARD MEDLAND July 23, 1946 - November 26, 2019 David passed away peacefully in the loving arms of family on the morning of Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Never one for standing in line, we imagine that David slipped St. Peter a twenty, and now rests in heaven with his devoted parents Aubrey and Helen, beloved brother John, and nephew Kenneth! David is survived by his loving sisters Janet Marsh and Pam O'Rorke, nephews Edward and John, nieces Cathy, Anne, Susan and Kim, along with their spouses and 20 great- nieces and nephews whom David adored, and by whom he is greatly loved. David's chosen family Paul and his wife Anita, daughter Kennedy, son Noah and Duke the dog brought him infinite joy and pride, and showed remarkable love and compassion to David, especially in his golden years. Born in Toronto, David proudly attended Upper Canada College, York University, and Osgoode Hall Law School. During his career as a criminal lawyer David was a champion for the mentally ill, and continued to support this cause throughout his life, most remarkably through Pilot Place, where he served as Chairman of the Board. David's generous spirit and big heart were extended to a wide circle of friends, many of whom shared in his love of the cottage, playing golf and cribbage, reading books by the stack, gourmet toaster- oven cooking, and talking through the moon to his loved ones from whatever corner of the earth he was in. David, you always made it a True Daily Double, we will all miss you immensely, and 'We'll see you when we see you'. For those who wish to bid David farewell and express condolences, visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service commencing at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, David would appreciate memorial donations be made to Pilot Place through PilotPlaceSociety.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019