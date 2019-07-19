DAVID HUGH MARTIN FCPA, FCGA 1932 - 2019 Died peacefully in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on July 17, 2019. David is survived by his beloved and inseparable wife of 68 years, Gladys; sons, Michael, Lorne, and Paul; as well as many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. David was a loyal friend, confidante and mentor to so many and set a high standard for all to follow. David had a distinguished career in the healthcare field including being the Director of the formerly named Ontario Crippled Children's Centre and President and CEO of Michael Garron Hospital (formerly Toronto East General Hospital), Hospital for Sick Children and the Ontario Hospital Association. Later in life his passion shifted to bird carving where he won numerous awards at national competitions. A special thank you to all the health care professionals who cared for him at Toronto General Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital during his 14 year battle from the complications of stomach cancer. A memorial service will be held at a date to be confirmed. Memorial donations may be made to the Oakville Hospital Foundation (www.oakvillehospitalfoundation.com). Published in The Globe and Mail from July 19 to July 23, 2019