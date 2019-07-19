You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hugh MARTIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Hugh MARTIN Obituary
DAVID HUGH MARTIN FCPA, FCGA 1932 - 2019 Died peacefully in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on July 17, 2019. David is survived by his beloved and inseparable wife of 68 years, Gladys; sons, Michael, Lorne, and Paul; as well as many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. David was a loyal friend, confidante and mentor to so many and set a high standard for all to follow. David had a distinguished career in the healthcare field including being the Director of the formerly named Ontario Crippled Children's Centre and President and CEO of Michael Garron Hospital (formerly Toronto East General Hospital), Hospital for Sick Children and the Ontario Hospital Association. Later in life his passion shifted to bird carving where he won numerous awards at national competitions. A special thank you to all the health care professionals who cared for him at Toronto General Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital during his 14 year battle from the complications of stomach cancer. A memorial service will be held at a date to be confirmed. Memorial donations may be made to the Oakville Hospital Foundation (www.oakvillehospitalfoundation.com).
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 19 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.