David Ian Major KERR
1938 - 2020
DAVID IAN MAJOR KERR (known as Ian Kerr) Ian passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Collingwood, Ontario after a courageous battle with cancer. Ian was born in Burnley, England on July 18, 1938 to Celia (Simpson) and Maurice Kerr. He spent his childhood in England, and left for Canada as a young adult to seek opportunity. He began working at General Electric in Toronto, and started to forge many friendships that have lasted until his final days. His career opportunities brought him to Montreal, where he wed Dorothy Williamson and had two sons. He eventually settled in Markham, ON and then moved to Collingwood, ON in 1999, where he enjoyed skiing (or socializing), golfing and spending time at his cottage in Wasaga Beach. He was the life of every party and was loved by his many friends from the Fairy Bear crew, Markham, The Donalda Club, and the Toronto Ski Club. He never turned down a drink or a dance. He brought many smiles to those around him. Ian is survived by his brother Stuart (Carol) and his sons Graeme (Nicole) and Greg (Megan), and his four grandchildren Emily, Tyler, Bennett, and Grayden. A COVID-friendly Celebration of Life will be planned in the upcoming days. Details to follow at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 7 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 7, 2020
RIP Ian. I hope you’re on another road trip with Max.
Donna Lloyd
Friend
