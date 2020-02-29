You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
David James PARKER

DAVID JAMES PARKER 1945-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David James Parker on February 21, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Joyce Greenwood. Loving father of Alison (Patrick) and Christopher (Sonya). Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth. He will also be greatly missed by his brother Walter (Lynette), nephews, nieces and many relatives and friends. The Family will receive condolences at Rideau Funeral Home (4275 boul. Des Sources, DDO, QC, H9B2A6) on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 12:30 followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice in his memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020
