David James SUTHERLAND-YOEST

David James SUTHERLAND-YOEST Obituary
DAVID JAMES SUTHERLAND-YOEST David James Sutherland-Yoest passed away peacefully in Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 64. David is survived by his parents Jim and Margery Yoest, his two sisters Susan (Scott) and Cheri (Kemp), former wife Sherry Sutherland, daughter Christina (Paul) and two grandsons, Hunter and Holten. He led an impressive career in the waste sector spanning over 40 years across North America. David served various executive positions with Waste Management, Canadian Waste Services and Progression Waste Solutions Ltd. He was the founder and CEO of Waste Service Inc. Although the final years of his life had their challenges he is now resting in peace. A private interment will be held however, due to ongoing Covid-19 risk there will not be a public service.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2020
