Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Francis Funeral Home Tavistock , ON View Map Visitation 9:30 AM Old St. Paul's Anglican Church Woodstock , ON View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Old St. Paul's Anglican Church Woodstock , ON View Map

Obituary Condolences Flowers COMMANDER (Retd.) DAVID J. B. STOCK, CStJ, CD, QC David James Balkwill Stock died suddenly in Woodstock, Ontario on March 29, 2019. He was 82. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; children Mary Rea (John), Anne (Tim), and Ken (Paula), and step son Matthew (Laurie); grandchildren Macarther, Isaac, Sawyer, Ryder, Aude, Eloise, Miriam, Amanda (Quinn), Nick (Andrea), Evan (Sydney), and Alicia; great- grandchildren Hannah, Haden, Avalei, Mateo, and Gavin; and many nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his parents, Fred W. Stock and Velma (nee Balkwill) Stock, as well as his sisters Helen Mackie and Mary Sanders. Born in Timmins, David moved as a young child to Hillstead Farm near Tavistock where he grew up. David lived at RR 6 Woodstock until recently, continuing the farm operations until 2017, and proudly serving the people of, and contributing to the growth and development of Tavistock, Woodstock and Oxford County. He also spent many happy summers in Port Burwell, on the shore of Lake Erie, and had many close friendships there. David attended the University of Guelph where he earned a degree in Agricultural Science in 1959, eventually obtaining a Professional Agrologist designation. He then attended law school at Osgoode Hall in Toronto, earning an LL.B. (JD) in 1962. David practiced law in Woodstock and Oxford County for many years, having served as President of the Oxford County Law Association and having been designated Queen's Counsel (QC). David enrolled in the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve in 1955 as an officer cadet. In 1975, he achieved the rank of Commander. During his naval career, David served at sea in more than a dozen frigates and destroyers on both the Atlantic and the Pacific. He served in NATO operations on the North Atlantic and in Maritime Command Headquarters in Halifax. He served as Executive Officer of both HMCS STAR and HMCS PATRIOT. After 29 years of continuous service with Canada's Navy, David transferred to the Supplementary Reserve. David was particularly dedicated to the Sea Cadets and the Navy League Cadets, and was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, the Royal Canadian Military Institute, and the Oxford County Naval Veterans' Association. He was the recipient of the Canadian Forces Designation (CD) and the NATO Special Service Medal. Service to community, country and family was a core value for David. In his lifetime he served countless groups, always with pride. Included in the organizations to which David devoted his efforts were St. John Ambulance, Oxford Liberal Association, Old St. Paul's Church Woodstock, Trinity Anglican Church Port Burwell, Probus Club of Woodstock-Oxford, Royal Commonwealth Society, Tavistock Lodge No. 609 A.F. & A.M., and the Tavistock Men's Club. For his service to his community and country, David was recognized with the Queen's Silver Jubilee Medal, the Canada 125 Medal, the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, and Commander of the Order of St. John. A visitation will be held in Tavistock on Tuesday, April 2nd, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Francis Funeral Home. On Wednesday, April 3rd at 11:00 a.m., in Woodstock, there will be a funeral at Old St. Paul's Anglican Church Woodstock, preceded by a visitation at the church at 9:30 a.m. A reception will follow at the Woodstock Navy Club, 959 James Street, Woodstock. A private family burial will be held at a later date. To honour his memory, please consider donating to the to the RCSCC Woodstock Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps, or the Oxford County Naval Veterans' Association. Donations may be made through the Francis Funeral Home by calling 519-655-2431. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2019