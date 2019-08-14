|
|
DAVID JOHN BEIERSDORFER Deputy Commissioner RCMP (Ret.) B.Comm (U of AB) October 3, 1930 Saskatoon, SK - August 10, 2019 Victoria, BC Dave is survived by his wife Amelia of 65 years, daughters Debora of Jasper, Sandra (James Agnel) of Victoria, and sons Robert (Lori Stewart) of Ottawa and William (Carolyn Campeau) of Ottawa. He will be missed by his grandchildren: Michael, Scott, and Shae Lynn of Ottawa, Daniella (Adam Huber) of Kamsack Sask, Thomas and Elizabeth of Ottawa, and Samuel Agnel of Victoria and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind two sisters Hilda (George Schoepp) of Stony Plain AB and Betty (Dr. Graham Gall) of Davis California. Dave's early education was completed at Nutana Collegiate Institute in 1948 and he was selected as valedictorian for his graduating class. He became a member of the RCMP on Jan. 11, 1949 and served until January 10, 1984 (35 years). In 1956, he was selected by the RCMP to attend the University of Alberta and in 1959 was awarded his Bachelor of Commerce Degree, with first class standing marks, and multiple achievements of excellence awards. Over his career he was posted in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. In 1963, he was commissioned as Sub Inspector and transferred to Victoria BC. While in Victoria he had the privilege of serving Maj/General GM Pearkes VC, Lt/Gov of BC as a Honourary Aide de Campe for 5 years. He was transferred to Ottawa a second time in 1970 where he served as A/Director of Services and Supply, Director of Services and Supply, Director of Organization and Personnel and Deputy Commissioner Administration. As the Senior D/Commissioner he served as acting Commissioner in the absence of the Commissioner. He served on Inter Departmental Committees and from 1974-1984 he was a member of the Advisory Committee to the Gov. General for the Canadian Bravery Awards. He is a lifetime member of the Victoria RCMP Veterans Association. Dave was devoted to his family, church and public service. He strove to improve the quality and nature of the RCMP, and improve the working conditions of the members. Dave was very proud of his home and was an avid gardener in View Royal on Portage Inlet. He was well known with friends and neighbors for his generosity of supplying tomatoes from his 150 tomato plants that he grew annually. In early retirement years he enjoyed daily early morning coffee with his friends at McDonalds, commiserating over politics and world events. Most recently he was proud to receive a multi-generational pin for 3 generations of family service in the RCMP (Dave, William, Daniella). The Beiersdorfer family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and management at Highgate Lodge. The generous supportive care given Dave and the family is greatly appreciated. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 16th at the Lutheran Church of the Cross - 3787 Cedar Hill Rd. Victoria, BC. At 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to the Hospice Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019