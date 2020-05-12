|
DR. DAVID JOHN ROWE Dr. David John Rowe, beloved husband to Una Mary Rowe, dear sweet father to Mark Rowe (Eileen) and Amanda Rowe (Mike), and grandfather to Mike (Alexandra), Mathew, and Sam Rowe has sadly passed as of May 8, 2020, at the age of 84 from an aggressive cancer. Cherished memories are preserved in our hearts of his loving, kind, positive and playful spirit. An enormous legacy of world wide recognition and unquestionably one of the great Mathematical Physicists spanning the last 45 years. This humble and modest Nuclear Physicist recently published likely his most important work. He is unequivocally an intellectual giant and his keen intellect is only surpassed by the love and generosity shown to his family and friends. Love you forever Daddio and hope you are happily floating somewhere right now dreaming of mathematical equations.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 12 to May 16, 2020