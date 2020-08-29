You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
David JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID JONES January 31, 1940 - August 26, 2020 After a valiant battle with cancer, in the early hours of August 26, 2020, in his 81st year and joins his beloved Deborah. Beloved father and father-in-law to McShane (Elena) and Tom (Chantal). Proud "Dedcu" or "Grandpa D" to Andrei, Sasha, Slava, Nora, Charlotte, Adèle, Margarita and Mackenzie. David is survived by his sisters Ann Sicotte and Enid Cooper, brother Robert Jones and his dear friends on Lac McShane. Visitation at J.H. Vanier & Fils, 30 rue Préfontaine est, Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Québec, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fondation médicale des Laurentides, fondationmedicale.com, would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved