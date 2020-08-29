DAVID JONES January 31, 1940 - August 26, 2020 After a valiant battle with cancer, in the early hours of August 26, 2020, in his 81st year and joins his beloved Deborah. Beloved father and father-in-law to McShane (Elena) and Tom (Chantal). Proud "Dedcu" or "Grandpa D" to Andrei, Sasha, Slava, Nora, Charlotte, Adèle, Margarita and Mackenzie. David is survived by his sisters Ann Sicotte and Enid Cooper, brother Robert Jones and his dear friends on Lac McShane. Visitation at J.H. Vanier & Fils, 30 rue Préfontaine est, Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Québec, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fondation médicale des Laurentides, fondationmedicale.com
, would be appreciated.