DAVID JOSHUA SLATER David Slater, beloved husband of Claudia Skolnik, adored father of Ilai and Emanuelle Slater, devoted son of Carol and Ronald Slater and cherished brother of Charles (and Dina) Slater, Erin (and Joe) Battat, and Adam Slater (and Kit Heeremans) passed away at the age of 55, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home in Kfar Netter, Israel, following a five-month battle with brain cancer. Born in Winnipeg, raised in Israel, David served in the Israeli Navy before following his passion to study music and composition, first at New School in New York City and then at York in Toronto. Claudia and David married in Israel in 1990. They settled in Toronto's Seaton Village community where they began to raise their family. While in Toronto, David discovered his calling in osteopathic therapy, realizing his remarkable gift as a healer and health practitioner. Moving with his family back to Israel in 2012, David revived the family home in Moshav Kfar Netter and quickly established himself as a leader in the Israeli osteopathic community. He ultimately served as chair of the Israeli Registry of Osteopaths, helping to make osteopathic treatment affordable and more available to a wider sphere of the Israeli population as well as dedicating himself to training the next generation of osteopathic students in Israel. His impact on his patients was profound, as evidenced by the outpouring of emotion and gratitude the family received from so many people he treated, each expressing that David not only helped them heal their bodies but also helped heal their hearts. David will be deeply missed by his family and friends around the world as well as by the multitude of people whose lives he impacted in such meaningful ways. Donations may be made to the David Slater Award for the advancement of Osteopathy. http://www.neemanfoundation.com/projects/the-david-slater-award/.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020