|
|
DAVID KEVIN MEYLER P.Eng (Mechanical) January 18, 1949 - January 23, 2020 It is with profound sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of David Kevin Meyler. He passed away peacefully at home in Vancouver. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Joan; his four children, Joseph (Elizabeth), Paula, Richard and Jacqueline (Daniel); and two grandchildren, Elliot and Oliver. David was predeceased by his father, James Meyler. He is survived by his mother, Elsie Meyler and siblings, Kathleen, Maureen, Pauline (Steven) and Stephen (Helen). Born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, he attended University College Dublin, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He emigrated to Vancouver in 1974. He worked with numerous railway companies, culminating with his position as General Mgr. Mechanical Technical Support Services at Canadian Pacific Railway from 1997-2010. He retired in 2010 and began his global consulting role. He was an esteemed member of the railway community, a founding member of the Canadian Air Brake Club, Western Div. (CABC), membership of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA), and chairman of the Association of American Railroads (AAR) . David was a kind, generous and loving person. His wit and sense of humour are not to be forgotten. As a Knight of Columbus, he was always lending a helping hand. He will be greatly missed. A Funeral Mass was held on January 29th St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Vancouver. Condolences website www.dignitymemorial.com. If desired, please consider a donation in David's name to St. Augustine School by visiting www.faithandfoundation.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020