David L. TORREY

1931 - 2019

DAVID L. TORREY 1931 - 2019 He was my North, my South, my East and West, My working week and my Sunday rest - W.H. Auden David Torrey died peacefully on July 16, 2019 in the Montreal General Hospital surrounded by his family. David was the loving father of Heather, John (Tanya), Bruce (Jo-Ann), David (Kerri), grandfather of Kate Murphy (Tony), Celia, Owen, Julia and Reid, and great-grandfather to Quinn and Bridget. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara, brother and best friend Bill, mother of his children Maggie and his beloved daughter Diana. He is survived by his younger sister Jane. Born in Ottawa in 1931, to New England transplants Arthur S. Torrey and Josephine Torrey (née Leonard), the family moved to Montreal and David grew up a stone's throw from the old Forum. His siblings formed a merry band of brothers and sisters. His education took him from Roslyn School to Vermont Academy to St. Lawrence University to the University of Western Ontario. This most unpedantic of teachers remained a lifelong student. David had an outstanding career as an investment banker at Pitfield McKay Ross, Dominion Securities and RBC Dominion Securities. The hallmarks of his career were trusted advice and longstanding relationships. Always exceptionally generous with his time and resources, he took particular pride in his decades long relationships with the MS Society of Canada and St. Lawrence University. David was one whose acts of kindness, large and small, went unnamed. Helping others and giving back were natural reflexes that he exercised his entire life. Discreet, elegant, charming and successful, what defined him most was his dedication to his family, the true center of his life. He was the most dedicated son, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. To all that knew him he was engaged, loyal and caring. David was a man of great intellect and curiosity. About the past. About your present and future. Nothing gave him more pleasure than to sit around a dinner table with family and friends. The family's much loved childhood home. Poole, Jeroy and Tar Islands. Angler. Lake Champlain. His bespoke but well-worn running attire. His newspapers. His cribbage board. His eyeglasses. He was a man of constants. And he was a constant. At hockey arenas, school plays, concerts, graduations, piano recitals and ballet performances. No distance was too far for any event involving family. David was a pumper of tires. Over the decades, he repaired more than his fair share of flats. He counted himself lucky. We count our blessings. If the spirit moves you, a donation in his name can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. David's family would like to thank the capable and caring staff at the MGH, caregivers Jilma, Chris, Sushmita, Marrie May and his long-term doctors/friends Dr. Michael Churchill-Smith and Dr. Colin Chalk. A celebration of his long and full life will be held in the early Fall. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019