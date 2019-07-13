You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DAVID LESLIE MCINNES It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our fa ther, David Leslie McInnes, within weeks of losing Winifred, his life partner of 66 years. David passed away May 16, 2019. David will be deeply missed by his children, Patricia (Barry), John, Kim (Con stance), and Donald. Also miss inghim will be his grandchildren Derek (Roseanne), Kathryn (Kyle), Callum and Elizabeth (Lucy, moth er of Callum and Elizabeth), great- grandchildren Skyler and Hudson as well as nieces, nephews and the many other relatives and friends whose lives David has touched. David was appointed as an Ordinary Seaman in 1947 and served in the HMCS Discovery from 1947-1951. He was appointed naval cadet and sub-lieutenant with seniority dated 1951. David graduated from the Faculty of Forestry at U.B.C. and followed a career in the forest industry be ginning with McMillan Bloedel on Vancouver Island and culminating with him becoming President and Chief Executive Officer of Weyer haueser, Canada. David chaired and volunteered on numerous in dustry committees. His contribu tion to the forest industry and to the Forestry Faculty was recog nized by naming the Undergradu ate Student Lounge inthe Forest Science Centre at U.B.C. after him.David was a loving, devoted father who made the family a pri ority. He spent time with family and friends through entertaining at home, travelling extensively throughout the world and boat ing and fishing on the West Coast. David once said 'If anything is to happen to us inour travels, always remember we have had an amaz ing life!' If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in David's name to the Nature Trust, British Columbia or to a charity of your choice. www.hollyburnfunerals.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019
