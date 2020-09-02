You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

David LIEBMAN
DAVID LIEBMAN On Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home. Beloved husband of Ruth Liebman. Loving father and father-in-law of Susan Liebman-Engels and Bruce Engels, Ellen Liebman, and Dr.Shael and Ruth Liebman. Devoted grandfather of Kyra and Andrew, Cameron, Dylan and Amber, Jordyn and Cory, and Alexa. Devoted great-grandfather of Lucas, and Parker. A family service was held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The David Liebman Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, benjaminsparkmemorialchapel.ca or 416-780-0324.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
