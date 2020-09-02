DAVID LIEBMAN On Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home. Beloved husband of Ruth Liebman. Loving father and father-in-law of Susan Liebman-Engels and Bruce Engels, Ellen Liebman, and Dr.Shael and Ruth Liebman. Devoted grandfather of Kyra and Andrew, Cameron, Dylan and Amber, Jordyn and Cory, and Alexa. Devoted great-grandfather of Lucas, and Parker. A family service was held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The David Liebman Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, benjaminsparkmemorialchapel.ca
or 416-780-0324.