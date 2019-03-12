Services Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre 375 Mount Pleasant Road View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre 375 Mount Pleasant Road View Map Resources More Obituaries for David GILDAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Lorne GILDAY

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers DAVID LORNE GILDAY July 22, 1940 - March 7, 2019 With his wife and three sons by his side, David passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 54 years of Diane Sinclair Gilday, cherished father of Sean (Jane), Neil (Kristi), Keith (Regan) and devoted Granddad of James, Ellen, Bridget, Scarlett, Walker, Sam, and Lulu, who also love him dearly. David was predeceased by his parents, Rose and Angus Gilday, and stepmother Joan Goodeve. He is fondly remembered by Cathy and James Clubb of Montreal, by their children, Wendy and Jamie, and by his sister, Elizabeth Gilday. David is the much loved brother-in-law of Marilynne Sinclair, Brent Holden, Gregory Sinclair, Kateri Lanthier, and dear uncle of Nicholas, Julia and William Sinclair. David began his education in Montreal, earning his Bachelor of Electrical Engineering, McGill, 1962, his M.D.,C.M Medical Degree, McGill, 1966, FRCPC Diagnostic Radiology, Winnipeg, 1970, American Board of Nuclear Medicine, 1972 and FRCPC in Nuclear Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, 1976. Among his many professional and career honours, David was very proud of his treasured award of Honorary Doctor of Medicine from Johannes Gutenberg Universitat, Mainz, Germany, 1989. His career roles at the Hospital for Sick Children include Head of Nuclear Medicine (1972 - 2004), Radiologist-in-Chief (1996 - 1998) and Professor of Radiology from 1981 at the University of Toronto. David was also co-founder with Dr. David Greyson and Dr. Judith Ash of the diagnostic imaging practice, Toronto Nuclear Medical Services. David was very fortunate to have professional travel internationally that took him, and often Diane, around the world to Japan, China, Israel, Europe, South Africa, and across the Americas. As an exceptional doctor, a pioneer in nuclear medicine, and a gifted teacher, David's work touched so many, whether colleagues, patients or students. For athletic adventures, his life-long love of skiing started in Quebec, included ski racing at McGill and later featured an active ski life in Ontario at Devil's Glen. David's skiing took him all over the globe including New Zealand and Chile and, at the age of 60, David took up snowboarding where he tested his new skill in the Rockies with Keith and his friends. David later became enthusiastic about golf, joining The Toronto Hunt, the Mad River Golf Club in Stayner, and the Mid-Ocean Club of Bermuda. This led to other exciting golf excursions to Ireland and Scotland. David loved spending time with his family and friends at the 'farm' in the Mulmur hills. This is where David applied his engineering skills as ad hoc contractor with ideas for wide-ranging projects involving renovation and construction. With his family, he enjoyed many years of relaxation in the 'Pine Forest'. David valued his wide circle of friends and colleagues, who also recognized him as a generous host and a kind, loyal and fun-loving man with an enduring interest in trying new things. The family would like to thank the Cedarville Terrace team for their loving care and support. In accordance with David's wishes the cremation has already taken place and the visitation is at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, on Monday, April 1 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the service in celebration of David's life is at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre on Tuesday, April 2 at 1:00 p.m. with reception to follow for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory to Parkinson Canada would be much appreciated. Call 1-800-565-3000 or email; [email protected] Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries