DAVID MACKEY 87 years, of Welland, Ontario died peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 after a happy and purposeful life. Predeceased by Mair (Mackey), he is remembered with much love by his wife, Mary; children, Jennifer Kedwell and Sandy Braakman; grandchildren, Emily Kedwell, James Braakman, Davy Braakman and the extended Humber family. Special thanks to the staff (otherwise known as 'angels on earth') at Rapalje Lodge in Welland Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Niagara, The Alzheimer's Society or the Ridley College scholarship fund are greatly appreciated. A memorial service will be held at the Ridley College Chapel (date to be announced).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
